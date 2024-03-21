Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 1033.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1045.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today
Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1051, closed at 1049.6, with a high of 1057.35 and a low of 1031.4. The market capitalization was 318911.74 cr, with a 52-week high of 1151.5 and a 52-week low of 825.5. The BSE volume was 78121 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 09:50:01 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

21 Mar 2024, 09:40:02 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1045.05, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1033.5

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1045.05 with a net change of 11.55 and a percent change of 1.12. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.

21 Mar 2024, 09:31:41 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.23%
3 Months-8.86%
6 Months0.73%
YTD-6.13%
1 Year20.94%
21 Mar 2024, 09:04:18 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1033.5, down -1.53% from yesterday's ₹1049.6

The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1033.5 with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -16.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

21 Mar 2024, 08:03:06 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1049.6 on last trading day

Axis Bank's BSE volume on the last day was 78121 shares with a closing price of 1049.6.

