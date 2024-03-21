Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 1033.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1045.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1051, closed at ₹1049.6, with a high of ₹1057.35 and a low of ₹1031.4. The market capitalization was ₹318911.74 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1151.5 and a 52-week low of ₹825.5. The BSE volume was 78121 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.