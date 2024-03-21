Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stock Gains in Positive Trading Session

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1051, closed at ₹1049.6, with a high of ₹1057.35 and a low of ₹1031.4. The market capitalization was ₹318911.74 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1151.5 and a 52-week low of ₹825.5. The BSE volume was 78121 shares traded.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1045.05 with a net change of 11.55 and a percent change of 1.12. The stock has shown a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.23%
|3 Months
|-8.86%
|6 Months
|0.73%
|YTD
|-6.13%
|1 Year
|20.94%
The current data of Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1033.5 with a percent change of -1.53 and a net change of -16.1. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Axis Bank's BSE volume on the last day was 78121 shares with a closing price of ₹1049.6.
