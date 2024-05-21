Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares fall as investor sentiment turns bearish

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1101.3 and closed at ₹1141.4. The high for the day was ₹1145, and the low was ₹1101.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank was ₹353,662.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1182.8, and the 52-week low was ₹909.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10,542 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of ₹1138.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1133.92. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1133.92 then there can be further negative price movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by -0.28% and is currently trading at ₹1140.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have increased by 23.78% to ₹1140.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.04%
|3 Months
|4.73%
|6 Months
|15.02%
|YTD
|3.76%
|1 Year
|23.78%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1146.83
|Support 1
|1138.83
|Resistance 2
|1149.92
|Support 2
|1133.92
|Resistance 3
|1154.83
|Support 3
|1130.83
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 10.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 169 k & BSE volume was 10 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1145 & ₹1101.3 yesterday to end at ₹1141.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
