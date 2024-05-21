Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank shares fall as investor sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 21 May 2024, by -0.79 %. The stock closed at 1143.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1134.1 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1101.3 and closed at 1141.4. The high for the day was 1145, and the low was 1101.3. The market capitalization of Axis Bank was 353,662.62 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1182.8, and the 52-week low was 909.1. The BSE volume for the day was 10,542 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1134.1, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1143.15

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of 1138.83 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1133.92. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1133.92 then there can be further negative price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by -0.28% and is currently trading at 1140.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have increased by 23.78% to 1140.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.04%
3 Months4.73%
6 Months15.02%
YTD3.76%
1 Year23.78%
21 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11146.83Support 11138.83
Resistance 21149.92Support 21133.92
Resistance 31154.83Support 31130.83
21 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 10.31% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 180 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 8678 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.92% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 169 k & BSE volume was 10 k.

21 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1141.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1145 & 1101.3 yesterday to end at 1141.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.