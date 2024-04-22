Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 22 Apr 2024, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 1024.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1029.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1013.05 and closed at 1024.15. The high for the day was 1036.9 and the low was 995.95. The market capitalization was 317,795.65 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1151.5 and 850 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 800,376 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1024.15 on last trading day

On the last day, the BSE volume for Axis Bank was 800,376 shares, and the closing price was 1024.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.