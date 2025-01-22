Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹994 and closed at ₹988.25, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹994 and a low of ₹962.9 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹300,307.80 crore. Over the past year, Axis Bank's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹974.45, with a BSE volume of 578,325 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|989.33
|Support 1
|957.88
|Resistance 2
|1007.62
|Support 2
|944.72
|Resistance 3
|1020.78
|Support 3
|926.43
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 34.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|14
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 22.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 578 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹994 & ₹962.9 yesterday to end at ₹969.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend