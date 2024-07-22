Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1305.2 and closed at ₹1309.1. The high for the day was ₹1305.9, and the low was ₹1288. The market capitalization was ₹399383.4 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1339.55 and the low was ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 395930 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1303.28
|Support 1
|1284.43
|Resistance 2
|1315.57
|Support 2
|1277.87
|Resistance 3
|1322.13
|Support 3
|1265.58
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1326.0, 2.62% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 395 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1305.9 & ₹1288 yesterday to end at ₹1292.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend