Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 22 Mar 2024, by 0.26 %. The stock closed at 1033.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1036.2 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Axis Bank opened at ₹1037.55 and closed at ₹1033.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1050.05 and a low of ₹1028.45. The market capitalization was recorded at ₹319744.89 crore. The 52-week high for Axis Bank was ₹1151.5, and the 52-week low was ₹825.5. The BSE volume for the day was 178710 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:03:52 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1033.5 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on BSE had a volume of 178710 shares with a closing price of ₹1033.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!