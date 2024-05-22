LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock plummets in negative trading session

26 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST Trade

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 1137.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1129.15 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.