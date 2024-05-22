Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock plummets in negative trading session

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1137 and closed at ₹1143.15 on the last day. The highest price during the day was ₹1145.2, while the lowest was ₹1129.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹351191.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1182.8 and ₹909.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79431 shares.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.28%; Futures open interest increased by 1.2%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Axis Bank, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank stock's low price today was ₹1122.25, and the high price was ₹1147.95.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.21% lower than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 12 AM is 4.21% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1125.05, a decrease of 1.1%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1128.63 and 1121.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1121.08 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1128.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1128.95
|Support 1
|1121.8
|Resistance 2
|1132.75
|Support 2
|1118.45
|Resistance 3
|1136.1
|Support 3
|1114.65
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1134.93
|10 Days
|1130.09
|20 Days
|1114.26
|50 Days
|1087.69
|100 Days
|1088.47
|300 Days
|1048.15
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1129.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1137.6
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of ₹1129.32 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1120.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1120.98 then there can be further negative price movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -1.69% lower than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 11 AM is 1.69% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1124.95, a decrease of 1.11%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1132.78 and 1123.83 in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1123.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1132.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1128.63
|Support 1
|1121.08
|Resistance 2
|1133.02
|Support 2
|1117.92
|Resistance 3
|1136.18
|Support 3
|1113.53
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1124.25, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1137.6
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of ₹1129.32 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1120.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹1120.98 then there can be further negative price movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Axis Bank's stock price has dropped by 1.09% to reach ₹1125.25, following a similar trend as its competitors. Other banks like ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are also experiencing decreases in their share prices. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have each fallen by 0.16% and 0.15%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1108.75
|-11.9
|-1.06
|1169.3
|898.85
|778601.46
|State Bank Of India
|817.0
|-13.55
|-1.63
|839.6
|543.15
|729140.79
|Axis Bank
|1125.25
|-12.35
|-1.09
|1182.8
|909.55
|347316.33
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1685.5
|-11.6
|-0.68
|2063.0
|1544.15
|335063.92
|Punjab National Bank
|125.55
|-0.8
|-0.63
|142.9
|49.37
|138243.3
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 12.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -10.18% lower than yesterday
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Axis Bank shares traded by 10 AM is 10.18% lower than yesterday, while the price is at ₹1129.15, a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank touched a high of 1135.1 & a low of 1126.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1132.78
|Support 1
|1123.83
|Resistance 2
|1138.42
|Support 2
|1120.52
|Resistance 3
|1141.73
|Support 3
|1114.88
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 0.94% to reach ₹1126.95, in line with the decrease seen in its peer companies like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank. Similarly, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced a decline of 0.14% and -0.08% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1113.6
|-7.05
|-0.63
|1169.3
|898.85
|782007.3
|State Bank Of India
|818.25
|-12.3
|-1.48
|839.6
|543.15
|730256.37
|Axis Bank
|1126.95
|-10.65
|-0.94
|1182.8
|909.55
|347841.05
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1690.2
|-6.9
|-0.41
|2063.0
|1544.15
|335998.24
|Punjab National Bank
|124.0
|-2.35
|-1.86
|142.9
|49.37
|136536.59
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.28%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Axis Bank, indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Thus, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1132.1, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1137.6
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1132.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1129.32 and ₹1145.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1129.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1145.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.04%, currently trading at ₹1138.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 23.99%, reaching ₹1138.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.32%
|3 Months
|3.24%
|6 Months
|14.71%
|YTD
|3.21%
|1 Year
|23.99%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1146.13
|Support 1
|1129.58
|Resistance 2
|1154.22
|Support 2
|1121.12
|Resistance 3
|1162.68
|Support 3
|1113.03
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8581 k
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1143.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1145.2 & ₹1129.15 yesterday to end at ₹1143.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
