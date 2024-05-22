Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock plummets in negative trading session

LIVE UPDATES
26 min read . 01:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 1137.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1129.15 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's stock opened at 1137 and closed at 1143.15 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 1145.2, while the lowest was 1129.15. The market capitalization stood at 351191.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1182.8 and 909.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79431 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.28%; Futures open interest increased by 1.2%

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, combined with an increase in open interest for Axis Bank, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:05 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank stock's low price today was 1122.25, and the high price was 1147.95.

22 May 2024, 12:45 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -4.21% lower than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 12 AM is 4.21% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1125.05, a decrease of 1.1%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1128.63 and 1121.08 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1121.08 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1128.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11128.95Support 11121.8
Resistance 21132.75Support 21118.45
Resistance 31136.1Support 31114.65
22 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1134.93
10 Days1130.09
20 Days1114.26
50 Days1087.69
100 Days1088.47
300 Days1048.15
22 May 2024, 12:26 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Moderately Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1129.15, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1137.6

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of 1129.32 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1120.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1120.98 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -1.69% lower than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The volume of Axis Bank traded until 11 AM is 1.69% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1124.95, a decrease of 1.11%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:35 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1132.78 and 1123.83 in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1123.83 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1132.78.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11128.63Support 11121.08
Resistance 21133.02Support 21117.92
Resistance 31136.18Support 31113.53
22 May 2024, 11:29 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank trading at ₹1124.25, down -1.17% from yesterday's ₹1137.6

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Axis Bank has broken the first support of 1129.32 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1120.98. If the stock price breaks the second support of 1120.98 then there can be further negative price movement.

22 May 2024, 11:13 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Axis Bank's stock price has dropped by 1.09% to reach 1125.25, following a similar trend as its competitors. Other banks like ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are also experiencing decreases in their share prices. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices have each fallen by 0.16% and 0.15%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1108.75-11.9-1.061169.3898.85778601.46
State Bank Of India817.0-13.55-1.63839.6543.15729140.79
Axis Bank1125.25-12.35-1.091182.8909.55347316.33
Kotak Mahindra Bank1685.5-11.6-0.682063.01544.15335063.92
Punjab National Bank125.55-0.8-0.63142.949.37138243.3
22 May 2024, 11:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 12.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:54 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -10.18% lower than yesterday

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Axis Bank shares traded by 10 AM is 10.18% lower than yesterday, while the price is at 1129.15, a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:33 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank touched a high of 1135.1 & a low of 1126.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11132.78Support 11123.83
Resistance 21138.42Support 21120.52
Resistance 31141.73Support 31114.88
22 May 2024, 10:14 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Today, Axis Bank's stock price dropped by 0.94% to reach 1126.95, in line with the decrease seen in its peer companies like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank. Similarly, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also experienced a decline of 0.14% and -0.08% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1113.6-7.05-0.631169.3898.85782007.3
State Bank Of India818.25-12.3-1.48839.6543.15730256.37
Axis Bank1126.95-10.65-0.941182.8909.55347841.05
Kotak Mahindra Bank1690.2-6.9-0.412063.01544.15335998.24
Punjab National Bank124.0-2.35-1.86142.949.37136536.59
22 May 2024, 09:41 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.28%

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Axis Bank, indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Thus, traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1132.1, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹1137.6

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1132.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1129.32 and 1145.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1129.32 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1145.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.04%, currently trading at 1138.00. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 23.99%, reaching 1138.00. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.32%
3 Months3.24%
6 Months14.71%
YTD3.21%
1 Year23.99%
22 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11146.13Support 11129.58
Resistance 21154.22Support 21121.12
Resistance 31162.68Support 31113.03
22 May 2024, 08:33 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 11.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8581 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 79 k.

22 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1143.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1145.2 & 1129.15 yesterday to end at 1143.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.