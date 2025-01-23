Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹983.4 and closed at ₹969.75, experiencing a high of ₹983.4 and a low of ₹954.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹296,972.50 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹962.9. The BSE recorded a volume of 129,077 shares traded during the session.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
23 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹969.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹983.4 & ₹954.5 yesterday to end at ₹959.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend