Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -1.02 %. The stock closed at 969.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 959.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 983.4 and closed at 969.75, experiencing a high of 983.4 and a low of 954.5. The market capitalization stood at 296,972.50 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of 1339.55 and a low of 962.9. The BSE recorded a volume of 129,077 shares traded during the session.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹969.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 983.4 & 954.5 yesterday to end at 959.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.