Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 1137.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1127.7 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1147.95, reaching a high of 1147.95 and a low of 1118.75 before closing at 1137.6. The market capitalization stood at 348319.07 crore, with a 52-week high of 1182.8 and a 52-week low of 909.55. The BSE volume for the day was 76219 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at 1134.50. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 22.91% to reach 1134.50. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.18%
3 Months1.62%
6 Months12.81%
YTD2.15%
1 Year22.91%
23 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11140.77Support 11117.87
Resistance 21152.83Support 21107.03
Resistance 31163.67Support 31094.97
23 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 12.0% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8614 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.

23 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1137.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1147.95 & 1118.75 yesterday to end at 1137.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

