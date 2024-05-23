Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1147.95, reaching a high of ₹1147.95 and a low of ₹1118.75 before closing at ₹1137.6. The market capitalization stood at ₹348319.07 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1182.8 and a 52-week low of ₹909.55. The BSE volume for the day was 76219 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.60% and is currently trading at ₹1134.50. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 22.91% to reach ₹1134.50. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.18%
|3 Months
|1.62%
|6 Months
|12.81%
|YTD
|2.15%
|1 Year
|22.91%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1140.77
|Support 1
|1117.87
|Resistance 2
|1152.83
|Support 2
|1107.03
|Resistance 3
|1163.67
|Support 3
|1094.97
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 12.0% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.45% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 76 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1147.95 & ₹1118.75 yesterday to end at ₹1137.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend