Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

8 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 24 Apr 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1056.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1061.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1058.65 and closed at 1053.7. The high for the day was 1060 and the low was 1049.2. The market capitalization was 326127.53 crore. The 52-week high was 1151.5 and the 52-week low was 853.75. The BSE volume for the day was 55715 shares.

24 Apr 2024, 09:40:08 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.88%; Futures open interest increased by 1.28%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

24 Apr 2024, 09:33:04 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1061.5, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1056.45

The current market price of Axis Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1060.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1066.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1066.17 then there can be further positive price movement.

24 Apr 2024, 09:16:29 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.61% and is currently trading at 1062.90. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 19.66%, reaching 1062.90. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.21%
3 Months-7.5%
6 Months9.48%
YTD-4.22%
1 Year19.66%
24 Apr 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

Q4 results today: Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, LTIMindtree, among 23 companies to report Q4 earnings on April 24

Q4 results today: Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Hindustan Unilever (HUL), LTIMindtree, 5Paisa Capital, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Dalmia Bharat, DCB Bank, Dhampur Bio Organics, Equitas Small Finance Bank, India Hotels, Lodha, and Maharashtra Scooters will announce their Q4 results today.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-axis-bank-hindustan-unilever-ltimindtree-among-23-companies-to-report-q4-earnings-on-april-24-11713928267789.html

24 Apr 2024, 08:46:38 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11060.58Support 11049.08
Resistance 21066.17Support 21043.17
Resistance 31072.08Support 31037.58
24 Apr 2024, 08:30:35 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
Strong Buy21212121
Buy15151515
Hold3333
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
24 Apr 2024, 08:17:10 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 9878440 as compared to the 20 day avg of 13957314

The trading volume yesterday was 29.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9.00 mn & BSE volume was 467.00 k.

24 Apr 2024, 08:01:34 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is

The stock traded in the range of 1060 & 1049.2 yesterday to end at 1053.7. The technical trend suggests that though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

