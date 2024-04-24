Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Surge on Positive Trading Day

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1058.65 and closed at ₹1053.7. The high for the day was ₹1060 and the low was ₹1049.2. The market capitalization was ₹326127.53 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low was ₹853.75. The BSE volume for the day was 55715 shares.
Axis Bank share price update : Futures trading higher by 0.88%; Futures open interest increased by 1.28%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1061.5, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹1056.45
The current market price of Axis Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1060.58 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1066.17. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1066.17 then there can be further positive price movement.
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.61% and is currently trading at ₹1062.90. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 19.66%, reaching ₹1062.90. In contrast, Nifty has seen a rise of 26.06% to 22368.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.21%
|3 Months
|-7.5%
|6 Months
|9.48%
|YTD
|-4.22%
|1 Year
|19.66%
Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1060.58
|Support 1
|1049.08
|Resistance 2
|1066.17
|Support 2
|1043.17
|Resistance 3
|1072.08
|Support 3
|1037.58
Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 9878440 as compared to the 20 day avg of 13957314
The trading volume yesterday was 29.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9.00 mn & BSE volume was 467.00 k.
Axis Bank share price Live : share price live: Analysts rating is
The stock traded in the range of ₹1060 & ₹1049.2 yesterday to end at ₹1053.7. The technical trend suggests that though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.
