Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 0.66 %. The stock closed at 1072.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1079.2 per share.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1079.15 and closed at 1072.10, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of 1083.75 and a low of 1072.70 during the session. The market capitalization stood at 331,733.8 crore. Over the past year, Axis Bank has seen a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95, with a trading volume of 84,890 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 08:47 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11084.23Support 11073.08
Resistance 21089.47Support 21067.17
Resistance 31095.38Support 31061.93
24 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1375.0, 27.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19181815
    Buy14141415
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
24 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8038 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 84 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1072.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1083.75 & 1072.7 yesterday to end at 1079.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

