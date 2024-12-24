Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1079.15 and closed at ₹1072.10, marking a decrease. The stock reached a high of ₹1083.75 and a low of ₹1072.70 during the session. The market capitalization stood at ₹331,733.8 crore. Over the past year, Axis Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95, with a trading volume of 84,890 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1084.23
|Support 1
|1073.08
|Resistance 2
|1089.47
|Support 2
|1067.17
|Resistance 3
|1095.38
|Support 3
|1061.93
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1375.0, 27.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|18
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 50.59% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 84 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1083.75 & ₹1072.7 yesterday to end at ₹1079.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend