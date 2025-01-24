Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹958.5 and closed at ₹959.85, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of ₹963.35 and a low of ₹948 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹294,418.50 crore. Axis Bank's 52-week range is between ₹954.5 and ₹1,339.55, with a trading volume of 463,753 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 36.6% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 112.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 463 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹963.35 & ₹948 yesterday to end at ₹951.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend