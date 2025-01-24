Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2025, by -0.85 %. The stock closed at 959.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 951.65 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 958.5 and closed at 959.85, reflecting a slight increase. The stock reached a high of 963.35 and a low of 948 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 294,418.50 crore. Axis Bank's 52-week range is between 954.5 and 1,339.55, with a trading volume of 463,753 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 36.6% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy14141415
    Hold7777
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11828 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 112.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 463 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹959.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 963.35 & 948 yesterday to end at 951.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

