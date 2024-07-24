Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank opened at ₹1263, closed at ₹1262.8 with a high of ₹1267 and a low of ₹1238.8 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at ₹383403.12 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1339.55 and the low was ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 43720 shares traded.
24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1262.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1267 & ₹1238.8 yesterday to end at ₹1240.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.