Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -1.77 %. The stock closed at 1262.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1240.4 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank opened at 1263, closed at 1262.8 with a high of 1267 and a low of 1238.8 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 383403.12 crore. The 52-week high was 1339.55 and the low was 921. The BSE volume for the day was 43720 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1262.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1267 & 1238.8 yesterday to end at 1240.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

