Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1245.05 and closed at ₹1238.95. The high for the day was ₹1245.95, while the low was ₹1223.4. The market capitalization of Axis Bank was ₹380724.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1245.95 and ₹921 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 872963 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by -0.12% and is currently trading at ₹1235.45. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have increased by 28.02% to ₹1235.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.91% to 23501.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.35%
|3 Months
|12.97%
|6 Months
|13.7%
|YTD
|12.26%
|1 Year
|28.02%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1248.95
|Support 1
|1226.7
|Resistance 2
|1258.6
|Support 2
|1214.1
|Resistance 3
|1271.2
|Support 3
|1204.45
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 2.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 163.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 872 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1245.95 & ₹1223.4 yesterday to end at ₹1238.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend