Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1238.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1232.1 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1245.05 and closed at 1238.95. The high for the day was 1245.95, while the low was 1223.4. The market capitalization of Axis Bank was 380724.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1245.95 and 921 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 872963 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by -0.12% and is currently trading at 1235.45. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have increased by 28.02% to 1235.45. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.91% to 23501.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.35%
3 Months12.97%
6 Months13.7%
YTD12.26%
1 Year28.02%
24 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11248.95Support 11226.7
Resistance 21258.6Support 21214.1
Resistance 31271.2Support 31204.45
24 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 2.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy16161515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
24 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 30 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 11462 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 163.34% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 29 mn & BSE volume was 872 k.

24 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1238.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1245.95 & 1223.4 yesterday to end at 1238.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

