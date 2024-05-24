Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1126 and closed at ₹1127.7. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1169.5, while the lowest was ₹1126. The market capitalization of Axis Bank was ₹359824.69 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1182.8 and a 52-week low of ₹909.55. The BSE volume for the day was 299775 shares traded.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 8.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 299 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1169.5 & ₹1126 yesterday to end at ₹1127.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend