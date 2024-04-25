Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1055.45, closed at ₹1056.45, reached a high of ₹1069, and a low of ₹1055.45. The market capitalization stood at 328473.66 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1151.5, and the low was ₹853.75. The BSE volume was 118,922 shares traded.
Axis Bank Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹7,130 crore, NII rises 11.5% YoY, dividend declared; 5 key highlights
Axis Bank Q4 Results: The private sector lender's net interest income-the difference between interest earned and paid-rose 11.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹13,089 crore, compared to ₹11,742 crore in the year-ago period.
Stocks to watch: Axis Bank, Macrotech, LTIM, Nestle, Bajaj Finance, KMB
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, April 25:
Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1070.63
|Support 1
|1057.68
|Resistance 2
|1076.27
|Support 2
|1050.37
|Resistance 3
|1083.58
|Support 3
|1044.73
Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 18.7% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13796 k
The trading volume yesterday was 58.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 118 k.
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1056.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1069 & ₹1055.45 yesterday to end at ₹1056.45.the stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
