Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 25 Apr 2024, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 1056.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1064.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1055.45, closed at 1056.45, reached a high of 1069, and a low of 1055.45. The market capitalization stood at 328473.66 crore. The 52-week high was 1151.5, and the low was 853.75. The BSE volume was 118,922 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Axis Bank Q4 Results: Net profit at ₹7,130 crore, NII rises 11.5% YoY, dividend declared; 5 key highlights

Axis Bank Q4 Results: The private sector lender's net interest income-the difference between interest earned and paid-rose 11.5 per cent year-on-year to 13,089 crore, compared to 11,742 crore in the year-ago period.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/axis-bank-q4-results-net-profit-at-rs-7-130-crore-nii-rises-11-5-yoy-5-key-highlights-11713957381649.html

25 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Stocks to watch: Axis Bank, Macrotech, LTIM, Nestle, Bajaj Finance, KMB

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Thursday, April 25:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-axis-bank-macrotech-ltim-nestle-bajaj-finance-kmb-11714013984438.html

25 Apr 2024, 08:46 AM IST Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11070.63Support 11057.68
Resistance 21076.27Support 21050.37
Resistance 31083.58Support 31044.73
25 Apr 2024, 08:30 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 18.7% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
25 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13796 k

The trading volume yesterday was 58.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 118 k.

25 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1056.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1069 & 1055.45 yesterday to end at 1056.45.the stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

