Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2024, 09:01 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -1.83 %. The stock closed at 1262.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1239.75 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's stock opened at 1263 and closed slightly lower at 1262.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1267, while the low was 1227. The market capitalization stood at 383202.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1339.55 and 921 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 99062 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 09:01:06 AM IST

Top news on 24 July: L&T and Axis Bank Q1 results, Nepal plane crash, INDIA bloc protests Budget 2024, and more

Top news on 24 July: From quarter one results of L&T, Axis Bank to fa fatal plane crash in Nepal's Kathmandu, several newsmakers dominated 24 July. Take a look below.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/top-news-on-24-july-l-t-and-axis-bank-q1-results-nepal-plane-crash-india-bloc-protests-budget-2024-and-more-11721828664417.html

25 Jul 2024, 09:01:06 AM IST

Axis Bank Q1 Results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹6,035 crore, NII up 12% YoY; 5 key highlights

Axis Bank Q1 Results: The private sector lender's net interest income-the difference between interest earned and paid-rose 12 per cent year-on-year to 13,448 crore, compared to 11,958 crore in the year-ago period.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/axis-bank-q1-results-net-profit-at-rs-6-035-crore-nii-in-q1fy25-5-key-highlights-11721817117854.html

25 Jul 2024, 09:01:05 AM IST

Axis Bank reiterates system deposit, credit growth to converge over FY25

Deposit growth has been lagging credit growth. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has said that consumers who have typically been parking funds with banks are increasingly turning to capital markets. As on 28 June, bank deposits had grown 11.1% year-on-year, lagging credit growth of 17.4%.

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/axis-bank-reiterates-system-deposit-credit-growth-to-converge-over-fy25-11721828497844.html

25 Jul 2024, 08:48:16 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11260.68Support 11219.98
Resistance 21284.37Support 21202.97
Resistance 31301.38Support 31179.28
25 Jul 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1340.0, 8.09% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20202121
    Buy17171615
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
25 Jul 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9355 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 99 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:02:21 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1262.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1267 & 1227 yesterday to end at 1239.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

