Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1263 and closed slightly lower at ₹1262.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1267, while the low was ₹1227. The market capitalization stood at ₹383202.2 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1339.55 and ₹921 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 99062 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top news on 24 July: From quarter one results of L&T, Axis Bank to fa fatal plane crash in Nepal's Kathmandu, several newsmakers dominated 24 July. Take a look below.
https://www.livemint.com/news/india/top-news-on-24-july-l-t-and-axis-bank-q1-results-nepal-plane-crash-india-bloc-protests-budget-2024-and-more-11721828664417.html
Axis Bank Q1 Results: The private sector lender's net interest income-the difference between interest earned and paid-rose 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹13,448 crore, compared to ₹11,958 crore in the year-ago period.
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/axis-bank-q1-results-net-profit-at-rs-6-035-crore-nii-in-q1fy25-5-key-highlights-11721817117854.html
Deposit growth has been lagging credit growth. RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has said that consumers who have typically been parking funds with banks are increasingly turning to capital markets. As on 28 June, bank deposits had grown 11.1% year-on-year, lagging credit growth of 17.4%.
https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/axis-bank-reiterates-system-deposit-credit-growth-to-converge-over-fy25-11721828497844.html
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1260.68
|Support 1
|1219.98
|Resistance 2
|1284.37
|Support 2
|1202.97
|Resistance 3
|1301.38
|Support 3
|1179.28
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1340.0, 8.09% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|20
|21
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 99 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1267 & ₹1227 yesterday to end at ₹1239.75. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.