Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1235.45, reaching a high of ₹1235.45 and a low of ₹1225.3 before closing at ₹1236.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹379,751.03 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1245.95, while the 52-week low was ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 924,425 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 924 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1235.45 & ₹1225.3 yesterday to end at ₹1236.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend