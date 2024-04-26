Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1098.3, reached a high of ₹1133.65, and a low of ₹1086.1 before closing at ₹1063.7. The market capitalization was ₹348014.45 cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1151.5 and a 52-week low of ₹853.75. The BSE trading volume was 1159891 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 1.07% and is currently trading at ₹1139.40. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 26.96%, reaching ₹1139.40. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.06%
|3 Months
|2.84%
|6 Months
|15.94%
|YTD
|2.24%
|1 Year
|26.96%
Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 April, 2024: Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-25-april-2024-axis-bank-state-bank-of-india-kotak-mahindra-bank-lti-mindtree-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11714041197147.html
Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1145.1
|Support 1
|1097.25
|Resistance 2
|1163.45
|Support 2
|1067.75
|Resistance 3
|1192.95
|Support 3
|1049.4
Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 12.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13796 k
The trading volume yesterday was 58.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 118 k.
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1063.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1133.65 & ₹1086.1 yesterday to end at ₹1063.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!