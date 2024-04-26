Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 26 Apr 2024, by 5.98 %. The stock closed at 1063.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1127.35 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1098.3, reached a high of 1133.65, and a low of 1086.1 before closing at 1063.7. The market capitalization was 348014.45 cr, with a 52-week high of 1151.5 and a 52-week low of 853.75. The BSE trading volume was 1159891 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Apr 2024, 09:16 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 1.07% and is currently trading at 1139.40. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 26.96%, reaching 1139.40. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.06%
3 Months2.84%
6 Months15.94%
YTD2.24%
1 Year26.96%
26 Apr 2024, 09:00 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 25 April, 2024: Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, LTI Mindtree among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-25-april-2024-axis-bank-state-bank-of-india-kotak-mahindra-bank-lti-mindtree-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11714041197147.html

26 Apr 2024, 08:47 AM IST Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11145.1Support 11097.25
Resistance 21163.45Support 21067.75
Resistance 31192.95Support 31049.4
26 Apr 2024, 08:31 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 12.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13796 k

The trading volume yesterday was 58.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 118 k.

26 Apr 2024, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1063.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1133.65 & 1086.1 yesterday to end at 1063.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.