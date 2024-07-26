Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Dip as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 26 Jul 2024, by -0.16 %. The stock closed at 1175.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1173.5 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1206.95, reached a high of 1206.95 and a low of 1156 before closing at 1239.75. The market capitalization stood at 363302.22 crore, with a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a 52-week low of 921. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 626801 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:34:12 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1173.5, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1175.35

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1173.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1154.37 and 1198.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1154.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1198.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:19:42 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.54% and is currently trading at 1169.05. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have increased by 20.38% to 1169.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-10.2%
3 Months-3.09%
6 Months12.82%
YTD6.68%
1 Year20.38%
26 Jul 2024, 09:01:33 AM IST

26 Jul 2024, 08:48:51 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11198.87Support 11154.37
Resistance 21221.68Support 21132.68
Resistance 31243.37Support 31109.87
26 Jul 2024, 08:32:13 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1375.0, 16.99% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1560.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy16202121
    Buy17171615
    Hold7333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
26 Jul 2024, 08:15:33 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10332 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 225.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 626 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:01:06 AM IST

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1239.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1206.95 & 1156 yesterday to end at 1175.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

