Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Stocks Dip as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1206.95, reached a high of ₹1206.95 and a low of ₹1156 before closing at ₹1239.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹363302.22 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a 52-week low of ₹921. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 626801 shares on that day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1173.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1154.37 and ₹1198.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1154.37 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1198.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.54% and is currently trading at ₹1169.05. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have increased by 20.38% to ₹1169.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-10.2%
|3 Months
|-3.09%
|6 Months
|12.82%
|YTD
|6.68%
|1 Year
|20.38%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1198.87
|Support 1
|1154.37
|Resistance 2
|1221.68
|Support 2
|1132.68
|Resistance 3
|1243.37
|Support 3
|1109.87
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1375.0, 16.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1560.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|16
|20
|21
|21
|Buy
|17
|17
|16
|15
|Hold
|7
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 225.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 626 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1206.95 & ₹1156 yesterday to end at ₹1175.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.