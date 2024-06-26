Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank opened at ₹1239.65 and closed at ₹1228.10 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1278, while the lowest was ₹1226.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹392404.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1245.95 and the low was ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 317101 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1288.77
|Support 1
|1241.62
|Resistance 2
|1304.53
|Support 2
|1210.23
|Resistance 3
|1335.92
|Support 3
|1194.47
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1310.0, 3.16% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.98% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 317 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1278 & ₹1226.05 yesterday to end at ₹1228.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend