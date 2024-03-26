Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 26 Mar 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 1036.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1034 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1038.05 and closed at ₹1036.2. The high for the day was ₹1047 and the low was ₹1030. The market capitalization stood at ₹319,091.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹825.5. The BSE volume for the day was 541,999 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:00:22 AM IST
