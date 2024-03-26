Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 26 Mar 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 1036.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1034 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1038.05 and closed at 1036.2. The high for the day was 1047 and the low was 1030. The market capitalization stood at 319,091.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5 and the 52-week low is 825.5. The BSE volume for the day was 541,999 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1036.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Axis Bank had a volume of 541,999 shares with a closing price of 1036.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!