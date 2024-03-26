Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1038.05 and closed at ₹1036.2. The high for the day was ₹1047 and the low was ₹1030. The market capitalization stood at ₹319,091.71 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹825.5. The BSE volume for the day was 541,999 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
