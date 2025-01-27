Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹948 and closed at ₹951.65, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of ₹961.75 and a low of ₹946 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹293,629.10 crore, Axis Bank continues to show resilience despite a 52-week high of ₹1,339.55 and a low of ₹946. The BSE volume for the day was 271,404 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 271 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹961.75 & ₹946 yesterday to end at ₹948.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend