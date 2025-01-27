Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 951.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 948.30 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 948 and closed at 951.65, marking a modest increase. The stock reached a high of 961.75 and a low of 946 during the session. With a market capitalization of 293,629.10 crore, Axis Bank continues to show resilience despite a 52-week high of 1,339.55 and a low of 946. The BSE volume for the day was 271,404 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12367 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 271 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹951.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 961.75 & 946 yesterday to end at 948.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

