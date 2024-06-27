Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1277.05 and closed at ₹1269.90 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1292.45 and the low was ₹1259.40. The market capitalization stood at ₹397348.83 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1278 and a 52-week low of ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 97702 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹1291.25. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have gained 32.07%, reaching ₹1291.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.79%
|3 Months
|13.28%
|6 Months
|16.18%
|YTD
|16.61%
|1 Year
|32.07%
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1300.73
|Support 1
|1266.98
|Resistance 2
|1313.72
|Support 2
|1246.22
|Resistance 3
|1334.48
|Support 3
|1233.23
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1310.0, 1.87% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 97 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1292.45 & ₹1259.4 yesterday to end at ₹1269.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend