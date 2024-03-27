Active Stocks
Wed Mar 27 2024 15:27:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.50 0.13%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,603.00 0.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.00 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.40 0.22%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 1055.9, up 1.46% from yesterday's 1040.75
BackBack

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at ₹1055.9, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

26 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 27 Mar 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 1040.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1055.9 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1029.75, closed at 1034 with a high of 1044 and a low of 1027.8. The market capitalization was 320839.62 cr. The 52-week high was 1151.5 and the 52-week low was 825.5. The BSE volume was 5062812 shares traded for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:30:03 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed today at ₹1055.9, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

Axis Bank stock closed at 1055.9 today, with a percent change of 1.46% and a net change of 15.15 from the previous day's closing price of 1040.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly from the previous day.

27 Mar 2024, 06:16:10 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India736.2-3.85-0.52793.5501.85657029.93
Kotak Mahindra Bank1777.022.051.262063.01666.8353011.1
Axis Bank1055.915.151.461151.5826.6324884.8
Punjab National Bank122.85-1.2-0.97133.044.41135270.33
Bank Of Baroda259.5-2.05-0.78285.5158.65134196.85
27 Mar 2024, 05:33:59 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated within the range of 1044.2 to 1057.05 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:21:55 PM IST

Axis Bank March futures opened at 1048.05 as against previous close of 1042.0

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1050.5 with a bid price of 1049.8 and an offer price of 1050.1. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is 625. The stock has an open interest of 31,385,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 03:17:54 PM IST

Axis Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Axis Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 826.05 and a high price of 1151.85. The stock has shown fluctuations within this range over the past year, indicating potential opportunities for investors to buy low and sell high.

27 Mar 2024, 03:03:51 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1051.55, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1051.55, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 10.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:41:18 PM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1060.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 5.35 (+5.94%) & 1.7 (-26.09%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 6.0 (-53.67%) & 2.9 (-63.06%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 02:30:35 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India730.75-9.3-1.26793.5501.85652166.02
Kotak Mahindra Bank1769.3514.40.822063.01666.8351491.39
Axis Bank1047.356.60.631151.5826.6322254.1
Punjab National Bank124.150.10.08133.044.41136701.76
Bank Of Baroda259.65-1.9-0.73285.5158.65134274.42
27 Mar 2024, 02:22:31 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1047.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1047.7, with a net change of 6.95 and a percent change of 0.67. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Axis Bank Shareholdings

27 Mar 2024, 02:12:47 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was 1044.2, and the high price was 1053.8.

27 Mar 2024, 02:00:46 PM IST

Axis Bank March futures opened at 1048.05 as against previous close of 1042.0

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1048.45 with a bid price of 1050.2 and an offer price of 1050.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 625. The stock has an open interest of 30,905,000. Investors are closely watching the stock for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 01:42:13 PM IST

Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

27 Mar 2024, 01:40:03 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1048.75, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1048.75 with a 0.77% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8. Overall, the stock has shown a slight positive movement.

Click here for Axis Bank Key Metrics

27 Mar 2024, 01:31:23 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1042.93
10 Days1060.19
20 Days1077.94
50 Days1078.99
100 Days1074.60
300 Days1025.02
27 Mar 2024, 01:22:23 PM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1060.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 4.75 (-5.94%) & 1.6 (-30.43%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 6.65 (-48.65%) & 3.1 (-60.51%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 01:10:48 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was 1044.2, while the high price was 1053.8.

27 Mar 2024, 01:00:54 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1045.4, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1045.4 with a net change of 4.65 and a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Click here for Axis Bank Board Meetings

27 Mar 2024, 12:52:13 PM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:43:14 PM IST

Axis Bank March futures opened at 1048.05 as against previous close of 1042.0

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1047.65 with a bid price of 1047.6 and an offer price of 1047.9. The offer quantity is 1250 shares, and the bid quantity is also 1250 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank stands at 28374375.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 12:31:45 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India741.051.00.14793.5501.85661358.37
Kotak Mahindra Bank1769.2514.30.812063.01666.8351471.52
Axis Bank1047.556.80.651151.5826.6322315.63
Punjab National Bank124.10.050.04133.044.41136646.7
Bank Of Baroda260.85-0.7-0.27285.5158.65134894.98
27 Mar 2024, 12:23:10 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1047.75, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1047.75 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 7. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

27 Mar 2024, 12:11:21 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 1044.2 and a high of 1053.8.

27 Mar 2024, 12:00:04 PM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1060.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 5.2 (+2.97%) & 1.75 (-23.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 6.0 (-53.67%) & 2.55 (-67.52%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 11:50:34 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy21212122
Buy15151512
Hold3334
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
27 Mar 2024, 11:41:32 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1049.25, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1049.25, with a net change of 8.5 and a percent change of 0.82. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 11:30:34 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India742.62.550.34793.5501.85662741.68
Kotak Mahindra Bank1771.016.050.912063.01666.8351819.17
Axis Bank1051.010.250.981151.5826.6323377.15
Punjab National Bank124.150.10.08133.044.41136701.76
Bank Of Baroda261.60.050.02285.5158.65135282.83
27 Mar 2024, 11:21:17 AM IST

Axis Bank March futures opened at 1048.05 as against previous close of 1042.0

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1050.8 with a bid price of 1051.3 and an offer price of 1051.65. The offer quantity is 1250 and the bid quantity is 625. The stock has an open interest of 27,211,875 contracts, indicating strong market participation and interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 11:13:15 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock opened at 1044.2 and reached a high of 1053.8 today. The low for the day was also 1044.2.

27 Mar 2024, 11:03:42 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1050.7, up 0.96% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1050.7 with a 0.96% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 9.95. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement in the market.

27 Mar 2024, 10:40:02 AM IST

Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1060.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 7.25 (+43.56%) & 2.95 (+28.26%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 5.45 (-57.92%) & 2.5 (-68.15%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

27 Mar 2024, 10:31:40 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India743.53.450.47793.5501.85663544.9
Kotak Mahindra Bank1768.2513.30.762063.01666.8351272.87
Axis Bank1050.810.050.971151.5826.6323315.61
Punjab National Bank124.50.450.36133.044.41137087.14
Bank Of Baroda260.95-0.6-0.23285.5158.65134946.7
27 Mar 2024, 10:23:40 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1051.65, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1051.65, with a net change of 10.9 and a percent change of 1.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:11:57 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1044.2 and a high of 1053.8 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 10:01:50 AM IST

Axis Bank March futures opened at 1048.05 as against previous close of 1042.0

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1048.75 with a bid price of 1048.8 and an offer price of 1049.05. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 625. The stock has an open interest of 24,871,875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Mar 2024, 09:50:34 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:41:35 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1048.65, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1048.65 with a 0.76% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7.9 points.

27 Mar 2024, 09:32:15 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.96%
3 Months-6.39%
6 Months2.6%
YTD-5.6%
1 Year24.86%
27 Mar 2024, 09:01:35 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1042.4, up 0.81% from yesterday's ₹1034

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1042.4, with a net change of 8.4 and a percent change of 0.81. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:00:30 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1034 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 5,062,812 shares with a closing price of 1034.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App

Chat with MintGenie