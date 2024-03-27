Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 1055.9, up 1.46% from yesterday's 1040.75

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1029.75, closed at ₹1034 with a high of ₹1044 and a low of ₹1027.8. The market capitalization was ₹320839.62 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low was ₹825.5. The BSE volume was 5062812 shares traded for the day.
Axis Bank stock closed at ₹1055.9 today, with a percent change of 1.46% and a net change of 15.15 from the previous day's closing price of ₹1040.75. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly from the previous day.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|736.2
|-3.85
|-0.52
|793.5
|501.85
|657029.93
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1777.0
|22.05
|1.26
|2063.0
|1666.8
|353011.1
|Axis Bank
|1055.9
|15.15
|1.46
|1151.5
|826.6
|324884.8
|Punjab National Bank
|122.85
|-1.2
|-0.97
|133.0
|44.41
|135270.33
|Bank Of Baroda
|259.5
|-2.05
|-0.78
|285.5
|158.65
|134196.85
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated within the range of ₹1044.2 to ₹1057.05 on the current day.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1050.5 with a bid price of 1049.8 and an offer price of 1050.1. The offer quantity is 625 and the bid quantity is 625. The stock has an open interest of 31,385,000.
Axis Bank Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 826.05 and a high price of 1151.85. The stock has shown fluctuations within this range over the past year, indicating potential opportunities for investors to buy low and sell high.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1051.55, with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 10.8. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹5.35 (+5.94%) & ₹1.7 (-26.09%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹6.0 (-53.67%) & ₹2.9 (-63.06%) respectively.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1047.7, with a net change of 6.95 and a percent change of 0.67. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1044.2, and the high price was ₹1053.8.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1048.45 with a bid price of 1050.2 and an offer price of 1050.5. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 625. The stock has an open interest of 30,905,000. Investors are closely watching the stock for potential trading opportunities.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1048.75 with a 0.77% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 8. Overall, the stock has shown a slight positive movement.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1042.93
|10 Days
|1060.19
|20 Days
|1077.94
|50 Days
|1078.99
|100 Days
|1074.60
|300 Days
|1025.02
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹4.75 (-5.94%) & ₹1.6 (-30.43%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 13:22 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹6.65 (-48.65%) & ₹3.1 (-60.51%) respectively.
Axis Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹1044.2, while the high price was ₹1053.8.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1045.4 with a net change of 4.65 and a percent change of 0.45. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1047.65 with a bid price of 1047.6 and an offer price of 1047.9. The offer quantity is 1250 shares, and the bid quantity is also 1250 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank stands at 28374375.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1047.75 with a percent change of 0.67 and a net change of 7. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹1044.2 and a high of ₹1053.8.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹5.2 (+2.97%) & ₹1.75 (-23.91%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 12:00 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹6.0 (-53.67%) & ₹2.55 (-67.52%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|12
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1049.25, with a net change of 8.5 and a percent change of 0.82. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1050.8 with a bid price of 1051.3 and an offer price of 1051.65. The offer quantity is 1250 and the bid quantity is 625. The stock has an open interest of 27,211,875 contracts, indicating strong market participation and interest in the stock.
Axis Bank stock opened at ₹1044.2 and reached a high of ₹1053.8 today. The low for the day was also ₹1044.2.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1050.7 with a 0.96% increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 9.95. Overall, the stock is showing positive movement in the market.
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹7.25 (+43.56%) & ₹2.95 (+28.26%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 27 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹5.45 (-57.92%) & ₹2.5 (-68.15%) respectively.
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1051.65, with a net change of 10.9 and a percent change of 1.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1044.2 and a high of ₹1053.8 on the current day.
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1048.75 with a bid price of 1048.8 and an offer price of 1049.05. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both at 625. The stock has an open interest of 24,871,875.
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1048.65 with a 0.76% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 7.9 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.96%
|3 Months
|-6.39%
|6 Months
|2.6%
|YTD
|-5.6%
|1 Year
|24.86%
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1042.4, with a net change of 8.4 and a percent change of 0.81. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Axis Bank on the BSE had a volume of 5,062,812 shares with a closing price of ₹1034.
