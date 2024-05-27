Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was ₹1165, close price was ₹1164.95, high was ₹1176.95, and low was ₹1160.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹362025.64 cr. The 52-week high was ₹1182.8 and the 52-week low was ₹909.55. The BSE volume recorded was 371,475 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1180.43
|Support 1
|1164.03
|Resistance 2
|1186.92
|Support 2
|1154.12
|Resistance 3
|1196.83
|Support 3
|1147.63
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 7.76% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 299 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1176.95 & ₹1160.85 yesterday to end at ₹1164.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend