Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 27 May 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1164.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1172 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank's open price was 1165, close price was 1164.95, high was 1176.95, and low was 1160.85. The market capitalization stood at 362025.64 cr. The 52-week high was 1182.8 and the 52-week low was 909.55. The BSE volume recorded was 371,475 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11180.43Support 11164.03
Resistance 21186.92Support 21154.12
Resistance 31196.83Support 31147.63
27 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 7.76% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
27 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9023 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 45.38% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 299 k.

27 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1164.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1176.95 & 1160.85 yesterday to end at 1164.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

