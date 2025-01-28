Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 948.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 948 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 944.25 and closed at 948.30, with a high of 949.95 and a low of 934. The market capitalization stood at 293,505.30 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1,339.55, while the 52-week low is 946. A total of 100,985 shares were traded on the BSE, reflecting active market interest in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1953.03Support 1938.03
Resistance 2958.27Support 2928.27
Resistance 3968.03Support 3923.03
28 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 37.13% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy14141415
    Hold7777
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
28 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12525 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 107 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹948.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 949.95 & 934 yesterday to end at 948. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

