Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹944.25 and closed at ₹948.30, with a high of ₹949.95 and a low of ₹934. The market capitalization stood at ₹293,505.30 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1,339.55, while the 52-week low is ₹946. A total of 100,985 shares were traded on the BSE, reflecting active market interest in the stock.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|953.03
|Support 1
|938.03
|Resistance 2
|958.27
|Support 2
|928.27
|Resistance 3
|968.03
|Support 3
|923.03
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 37.13% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 2.35% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 107 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹949.95 & ₹934 yesterday to end at ₹948. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend