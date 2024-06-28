Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's stock opened at ₹1306.35 and closed at ₹1285.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹1308.55 and the low was ₹1280. The market capitalization stood at ₹398306.74 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1292.45 and the low was ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 314270 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1310.0, 1.63% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1150.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1460.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|16
|16
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1308.55 & ₹1280 yesterday to end at ₹1285.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend