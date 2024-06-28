Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 28 Jun 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1285.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1289 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank's stock opened at 1306.35 and closed at 1285.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 1308.55 and the low was 1280. The market capitalization stood at 398306.74 crore. The 52-week high was 1292.45 and the low was 921. The BSE volume for the day was 314270 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1310.0, 1.63% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1150.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1460.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy16161515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
28 Jun 2024, 08:17 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 12505 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 80.92% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 314 k.

28 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1285.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1308.55 & 1280 yesterday to end at 1285.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.