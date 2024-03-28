Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at ₹1048.3, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1053.6

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1050 and closed at ₹1040.75. The high for the day was ₹1057.05 and the low was ₹1044.2. The market capitalization was ₹325,850.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1151.5 and the 52-week low is ₹826.6. The BSE volume for the day was 137,504 shares traded.
Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank closed today at ₹1048.3, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1053.6
Axis Bank stock closed at ₹1048.3 today, which is a decrease of 0.5% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -5.3 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was ₹1053.6.
Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|State Bank Of India
|752.6
|18.55
|2.53
|793.5
|501.85
|671666.29
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1785.8
|10.15
|0.57
|2063.0
|1666.8
|354759.27
|Axis Bank
|1048.3
|-5.3
|-0.5
|1151.5
|826.6
|322546.4
|Punjab National Bank
|124.35
|1.6
|1.3
|133.0
|44.41
|136921.98
|Bank Of Baroda
|264.2
|5.35
|2.07
|285.5
|158.65
|136627.39
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank stock reached a low of ₹1044.55 and a high of ₹1058.45 on the current day.
Axis Bank March futures opened at 1053.3 as against previous close of 1051.95
Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1049.2 with a bid price of 1050.65 and an offer price of 1051.0. The offer quantity is 625 shares, while the bid quantity is also 625 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank is at 12093750 shares.
Axis Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Axis Bank Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 830.00, and the high price was 1151.85. The stock experienced fluctuation between these two points over the past year.
Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1047.8, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1053.6
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1047.8, with a net change of -5.8 and a percent change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Top active options for Axis Bank
Top active call options for Axis Bank at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & ₹1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices ₹29.2 (+1.74%) & ₹13.25 (-1.49%) respectively.
Top active put options for Axis Bank at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of ₹1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹1.1 (-74.12%) & ₹0.3 (-85.0%) respectively.
Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1051.45, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1053.6
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1051.45 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank stock traded with a low of ₹1047.4 and a high of ₹1058.45 on the current day.
Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1049.1, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1053.6
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1049.1, showing a decrease of 0.43% with a net change of -4.5 points.
Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1038.81
|10 Days
|1053.82
|20 Days
|1075.10
|50 Days
|1077.30
|100 Days
|1075.18
|300 Days
|1025.64
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1052.1, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1053.6
The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is ₹1052.1 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Axis Bank Board Meetings
Axis Bank Live Updates
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1048.4, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1053.6
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1048.4, with a net change of -5.2 and a percent change of -0.49. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1048 and a high of ₹1058.45 on the current trading day.
Axis Bank share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|22
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|12
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1052.15, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1053.6
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1052.15 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated today with the low price recorded at ₹1049.05 and the high price reaching ₹1058.45.
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1053.45, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1053.6
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1053.45 with a net change of -0.15 and a percent change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.
Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1055.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1053.6
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1055.1, with a net change of 1.5 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank stock reached a low of ₹1049.05 and a high of ₹1055.4 on the current day.
Axis Bank Live Updates
Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1051.7, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1053.6
Axis Bank stock is currently priced at ₹1051.7, with a net change of -1.9 and a percentage change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.2%
|3 Months
|-6.08%
|6 Months
|2.7%
|YTD
|-4.49%
|1 Year
|26.48%
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1055.9, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹1040.75
Axis Bank stock is currently trading at ₹1055.9, with a net change of 15.15 and a percent change of 1.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1040.75 on last trading day
On the last day of trading on the BSE, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 137,504 shares with a closing price of ₹1040.75.
