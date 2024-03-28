Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at 1048.3, down -0.5% from yesterday's 1053.6

25 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went down today, 28 Mar 2024, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 1053.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1048.3 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1050 and closed at 1040.75. The high for the day was 1057.05 and the low was 1044.2. The market capitalization was 325,850.03 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1151.5 and the 52-week low is 826.6. The BSE volume for the day was 137,504 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:32 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank closed today at ₹1048.3, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹1053.6

Axis Bank stock closed at 1048.3 today, which is a decrease of 0.5% from the previous day. The net change in the stock price was -5.3 rupees. Yesterday's closing price was 1053.6.

28 Mar 2024, 06:16 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India752.618.552.53793.5501.85671666.29
Kotak Mahindra Bank1785.810.150.572063.01666.8354759.27
Axis Bank1048.3-5.3-0.51151.5826.6322546.4
Punjab National Bank124.351.61.3133.044.41136921.98
Bank Of Baroda264.25.352.07285.5158.65136627.39
28 Mar 2024, 05:30 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock reached a low of 1044.55 and a high of 1058.45 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 03:21 PM IST Axis Bank March futures opened at 1053.3 as against previous close of 1051.95

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1049.2 with a bid price of 1050.65 and an offer price of 1051.0. The offer quantity is 625 shares, while the bid quantity is also 625 shares. The open interest for Axis Bank is at 12093750 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 03:17 PM IST Axis Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Axis Bank Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 830.00, and the high price was 1151.85. The stock experienced fluctuation between these two points over the past year.

28 Mar 2024, 03:01 PM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1047.8, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1053.6

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1047.8, with a net change of -5.8 and a percent change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:41 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 29.2 (+1.74%) & 13.25 (-1.49%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 28 Mar 14:41 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 1.1 (-74.12%) & 0.3 (-85.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 02:30 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India758.6524.63.35793.5501.85677065.68
Kotak Mahindra Bank1802.026.351.482063.01666.8357977.5
Axis Bank1050.05-3.55-0.341151.5826.6323084.85
Punjab National Bank124.71.951.59133.044.41137307.36
Bank Of Baroda265.16.252.41285.5158.65137092.81
28 Mar 2024, 02:20 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1051.45, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1053.6

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1051.45 with a percent change of -0.2 and a net change of -2.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:12 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock traded with a low of 1047.4 and a high of 1058.45 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 02:01 PM IST Axis Bank March futures opened at 1053.3 as against previous close of 1051.95

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1050.1 with a bid price of 1051.75 and an offer price of 1052.25. The offer quantity is 2500 and the bid quantity is 1250. The open interest stands at 11886875.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 01:43 PM IST Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

28 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1049.1, down -0.43% from yesterday's ₹1053.6

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1049.1, showing a decrease of 0.43% with a net change of -4.5 points.

28 Mar 2024, 01:31 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1038.81
10 Days1053.82
20 Days1075.10
50 Days1077.30
100 Days1075.18
300 Days1025.64
28 Mar 2024, 01:21 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 29.2 (+1.74%) & 13.6 (+1.12%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 28 Mar 13:21 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.55 (-40.0%) & 0.75 (-62.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1052.1, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1053.6

The current data for Axis Bank stock shows that the price is 1052.1 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -1.5. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Click here for Axis Bank Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 12:51 PM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:40 PM IST Axis Bank March futures opened at 1053.3 as against previous close of 1051.95

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1048.7 with a bid price of 1050.15 and an offer price of 1050.4. The offer quantity and bid quantity are both 625. The stock has an open interest of 11405000. Investors can closely monitor these levels to make informed trading decisions.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 12:31 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India747.012.951.76793.5501.85666668.51
Kotak Mahindra Bank1788.012.350.72063.01666.8355196.32
Axis Bank1048.45-5.15-0.491151.5826.6322592.55
Punjab National Bank123.40.650.53133.044.41135875.93
Bank Of Baroda262.53.651.41285.5158.65135748.26
28 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1048.4, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1053.6

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1048.4, with a net change of -5.2 and a percent change of -0.49. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1048 and a high of 1058.45 on the current trading day.

28 Mar 2024, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 28 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of 1060.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) & 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 29.85 (+4.01%) & 5.55 (-6.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 28 Mar 12:02 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 2.75 (-35.29%) & 0.9 (-55.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 11:50 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy21212122
Buy15151512
Hold3334
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
28 Mar 2024, 11:44 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1052.15, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1053.6

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1052.15 with a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India747.813.751.87793.5501.85667382.48
Kotak Mahindra Bank1789.8514.20.82063.01666.8355563.83
Axis Bank1054.550.950.091151.5826.6324469.43
Punjab National Bank124.11.351.1133.044.41136646.7
Bank Of Baroda262.753.91.51285.5158.65135877.54
28 Mar 2024, 11:21 AM IST Axis Bank March futures opened at 1053.3 as against previous close of 1051.95

Axis Bank, a leading private sector bank, is currently trading at a spot price of 1054.55. The bid price is 1054.4 and the offer price is 1054.45, with bid and offer quantities at 625 each. The open interest stands at 11,119,375. Investors can closely monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated today with the low price recorded at 1049.05 and the high price reaching 1058.45.

28 Mar 2024, 11:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1053.45, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1053.6

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1053.45 with a net change of -0.15 and a percent change of -0.01. This indicates a slight decline in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:40 AM IST Top active options for Axis Bank

Top active call options for Axis Bank at 28 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1100.0 (Expiry : 25 APR 2024) with prices 4.75 (-20.17%) & 13.4 (-0.37%) respectively.

Top active put options for Axis Bank at 28 Mar 10:40 were at strike price of 1050.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1040.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 3.0 (-29.41%) & 1.25 (-37.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

28 Mar 2024, 10:32 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
State Bank Of India745.8511.81.61793.5501.85665642.18
Kotak Mahindra Bank1783.07.350.412063.01666.8354203.04
Axis Bank1053.5-0.1-0.011151.5826.6324146.36
Punjab National Bank123.951.20.98133.044.41136481.54
Bank Of Baroda261.52.651.02285.5158.65135231.12
28 Mar 2024, 10:21 AM IST Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1055.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1053.6

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1055.1, with a net change of 1.5 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:12 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock reached a low of 1049.05 and a high of 1055.4 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 10:02 AM IST Axis Bank March futures opened at 1053.3 as against previous close of 1051.95

Axis Bank is currently trading at a spot price of 1051.35. The bid price is 1050.15 and the offer price is 1050.5 with bid and offer quantities at 625 each. The open interest stands at 10533125. These data points give an indication of the current trading activity and demand for Axis Bank shares in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1051.7, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1053.6

Axis Bank stock is currently priced at 1051.7, with a net change of -1.9 and a percentage change of -0.18. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:30 AM IST Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.2%
3 Months-6.08%
6 Months2.7%
YTD-4.49%
1 Year26.48%
28 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1055.9, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹1040.75

Axis Bank stock is currently trading at 1055.9, with a net change of 15.15 and a percent change of 1.46. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, showing positive movement in the market.

28 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1040.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Axis Bank had a trading volume of 137,504 shares with a closing price of 1040.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!