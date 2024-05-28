Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 1174.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1186 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank opened at 1180, closed at 1174.25 with a high of 1196 and a low of 1168.5 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 366350.18 crore. The 52-week high was 1182.8 and the 52-week low was 909.55. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 566686 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:01 AM IST Chandan Taparia recommendations: How to trade Axis Bank, HPCL, PFC shares on May 28

Stocks to buy: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, May 27. According to him, these stocks are technically placed to see a decent upmove. These three stocks to buy today include, HPCL, Axis Bank and PFC.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/chandan-taparia-recommendations-how-to-trade-axis-bank-hpcl-pfc-shares-on-may-28-11716822229766.html

28 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11198.73Support 11170.73
Resistance 21211.37Support 21155.37
Resistance 31226.73Support 31142.73
28 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 6.49% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
28 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9128 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 566 k.

28 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1174.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1196 & 1168.5 yesterday to end at 1174.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.