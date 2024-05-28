Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank opened at ₹1180, closed at ₹1174.25 with a high of ₹1196 and a low of ₹1168.5 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 366350.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1182.8 and the 52-week low was ₹909.55. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 566686 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Stocks to buy: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, May 27. According to him, these stocks are technically placed to see a decent upmove. These three stocks to buy today include, HPCL, Axis Bank and PFC.
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/chandan-taparia-recommendations-how-to-trade-axis-bank-hpcl-pfc-shares-on-may-28-11716822229766.html
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1198.73
|Support 1
|1170.73
|Resistance 2
|1211.37
|Support 2
|1155.37
|Resistance 3
|1226.73
|Support 3
|1142.73
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 6.49% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 566 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1196 & ₹1168.5 yesterday to end at ₹1174.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend