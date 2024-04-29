Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1127.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1130.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1131.4, closed at 1127.35, with a high of 1141.05 and a low of 1122.6. The market capitalization was 348,875.09 crore, with a 52-week high of 1151.5 and a 52-week low of 853.75. The BSE volume was 558,432 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13796 k

The trading volume yesterday was 58.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 118 k.

29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1127.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1141.05 & 1122.6 yesterday to end at 1127.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

