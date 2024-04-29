Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1131.4, closed at ₹1127.35, with a high of ₹1141.05 and a low of ₹1122.6. The market capitalization was ₹348,875.09 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1151.5 and a 52-week low of ₹853.75. The BSE volume was 558,432 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Apr 2024, 08:15 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13796 k
The trading volume yesterday was 58.25% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 118 k.
29 Apr 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1127.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1141.05 & ₹1122.6 yesterday to end at ₹1127.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend