Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹958.10 and closed at ₹947.90, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹993.50 and a low of ₹958.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹304,557 crore, Axis Bank has a 52-week high of ₹1,339.55 and a low of ₹934. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 413,666 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.11%, currently trading at ₹985.15. However, over the past year, the price of Axis Bank shares has declined by 7.30%, also standing at ₹985.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.4%
|3 Months
|-12.23%
|6 Months
|-15.91%
|YTD
|-7.6%
|1 Year
|-7.3%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|999.1
|Support 1
|963.45
|Resistance 2
|1014.3
|Support 2
|943.0
|Resistance 3
|1034.75
|Support 3
|927.8
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 32.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13368 k
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 414 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹947.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹993.50 & ₹958.10 yesterday to end at ₹984.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend