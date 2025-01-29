Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 3.81 %. The stock closed at 947.90 per share. The stock is currently trading at 984.05 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 958.10 and closed at 947.90, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 993.50 and a low of 958.10 during the session. With a market capitalization of 304,557 crore, Axis Bank has a 52-week high of 1,339.55 and a low of 934. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 413,666 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:18 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.11%, currently trading at 985.15. However, over the past year, the price of Axis Bank shares has declined by 7.30%, also standing at 985.15. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.4%
3 Months-12.23%
6 Months-15.91%
YTD-7.6%
1 Year-7.3%
29 Jan 2025, 08:49 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1999.1Support 1963.45
Resistance 21014.3Support 2943.0
Resistance 31034.75Support 3927.8
29 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 32.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy14141415
    Hold7777
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
29 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13368 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 66.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 414 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹947.90 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 993.50 & 958.10 yesterday to end at 984.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

