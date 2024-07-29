Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 1175.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1177.6 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1167.75 and closed at 1175.35. The high for the day was 1183.2 and the low was 1154.8. The market capitalization stood at 363997.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1339.55 and the 52-week low was 921. The BSE volume for the day was 468490 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10152 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 87.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 468 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1175.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1183.2 & 1154.8 yesterday to end at 1177.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

