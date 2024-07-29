Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1167.75 and closed at ₹1175.35. The high for the day was ₹1183.2 and the low was ₹1154.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹363997.69 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1339.55 and the 52-week low was ₹921. The BSE volume for the day was 468490 shares.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 87.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 468 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1183.2 & ₹1154.8 yesterday to end at ₹1177.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.