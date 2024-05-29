Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 1187.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1182.4 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1189.95, reached a high of 1192 and a low of 1178.8, before closing at 1187.25. The market capitalization stood at 365238.15 crore, with a 52-week high of 1196 and a 52-week low of 910.45. The BSE volume for Axis Bank was 126425 shares on that day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 6.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold3333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
29 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9128 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 566 k.

29 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1187.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1192 & 1178.8 yesterday to end at 1187.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

