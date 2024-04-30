Active Stocks
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at ₹1166.15, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1159.45

44 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank stock price went up today, 30 Apr 2024, by 0.58 %. The stock closed at 1159.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1166.15 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Axis Bank Stock Price Today

Axis Bank Share Price Today : Axis Bank's stock on the last day opened at 1131.45, reached a high of 1164.1, and a low of 1125.15 before closing at 1130.05. The market capitalization stood at 357503.96 crore. The 52-week high was 1151.5, and the low was 853.75. The BSE volume for the day was 352734 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:05:58 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Axis Bank has a 4.61% MF holding & 53.84% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.51% in december to 4.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 54.68% in december to 53.84% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:30:13 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Axis Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 18.40%. The return on investment (ROI) value in the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.60% and 17.28% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:03:05 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live : Financial performance

Axis Bank has shown an EPS growth of 52.17% and a revenue growth of 20.53% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1127591.00 cr, which is marginally higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -100.00% growth in revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:36:11 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 06:04:36 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Axis Bank's stock price rose by 0.58% to reach 1166.15, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed trend. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas Punjab National Bank is witnessing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1149.9-8.9-0.771163.25898.85802953.98
State Bank Of India825.7-0.45-0.05831.0543.15736905.21
Axis Bank1166.156.70.581164.1854.1359940.4
Kotak Mahindra Bank1623.75-16.5-1.012063.01605.0322567.12
Punjab National Bank141.13.852.81138.847.9155365.43
30 Apr 2024, 05:30:07 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of 1155 and a high of 1182.8 on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:33:02 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest increased by 6.52%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50:14 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank closed today at ₹1166.15, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1159.45

Axis Bank share price closed the day at 1166.15 - a 0.58% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1180.55 , 1195.6 , 1208.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1152.8 , 1140.1 , 1125.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48:32 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 23.84% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank until 3 PM has increased by 23.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is at 1166.15, showing a rise of 0.58%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:33:16 PM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:15:55 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1166.2, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1159.45

Axis Bank share price is at 1166.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1134.43 and 1173.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1134.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1173.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 02:59:55 PM IST

Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:59:27 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1044.77
10 Days1059.93
20 Days1054.85
50 Days1068.69
100 Days1083.88
300 Days1034.83
30 Apr 2024, 02:45:50 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 2.34% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank up to 2 PM has increased by 2.34% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1176.2, reflecting a 1.44% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:35:51 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank reached a peak of 1182.8 and a valley of 1161.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11187.83Support 11166.53
Resistance 21195.97Support 21153.37
Resistance 31209.13Support 31145.23
30 Apr 2024, 02:13:54 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:04:33 PM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1174.5, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1159.45

The current market price of Axis Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 1173.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1187.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1187.92 then there can be further positive price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:46:36 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1.91% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank until 1 PM has increased by 1.91% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 1163.95, showing a 0.39% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:38:31 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank's stock reached a peak of 1168.0 and a trough of 1158.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1162.9 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1160.6 and 1157.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11166.83Support 11157.43
Resistance 21172.12Support 21153.32
Resistance 31176.23Support 31148.03
30 Apr 2024, 01:13:03 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.88%

An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Axis Bank indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 01:07:00 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between 1155 as the low and 1171.2 as the high on the current trading day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:45:11 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 11.00% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank up to 12 AM today has increased by 11.00% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at 1165.95, showing a 0.56% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:38:36 PM IST

Axis Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1172.32 and 1163.17 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1163.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1172.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11167.9Support 11162.9
Resistance 21170.6Support 21160.6
Resistance 31172.9Support 31157.9
30 Apr 2024, 12:24:56 PM IST

Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:20:04 PM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1044.77
10 Days1059.93
20 Days1054.85
50 Days1068.69
100 Days1083.88
300 Days1034.83
30 Apr 2024, 12:16:53 PM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1166.05, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1159.45

Axis Bank share price is at 1166.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1134.43 and 1173.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1134.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1173.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:47:20 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 21.81% higher than yesterday

The trading volume of Axis Bank until 11 AM is 21.81% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 1166.4, reflecting a 0.6% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:38:46 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1167.6 and 1157.8 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1157.8 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1167.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11172.32Support 11163.17
Resistance 21176.33Support 21158.03
Resistance 31181.47Support 31154.02
30 Apr 2024, 11:24:19 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1170, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1159.45

Axis Bank share price is at 1170 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1134.43 and 1173.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1134.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1173.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:15:10 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.63% to reach 1166.75, outperforming its peers. State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are experiencing declines, while ICICI Bank is showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1166.57.70.661163.25898.85814545.45
State Bank Of India825.0-1.15-0.14831.0543.15736280.48
Axis Bank1166.757.30.631164.1854.1360125.6
Kotak Mahindra Bank1634.7-5.55-0.342063.01605.0324742.4
Punjab National Bank137.15-0.1-0.07138.847.9151016.08
30 Apr 2024, 10:47:05 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 23.25% higher than yesterday

The volume of Axis Bank traded by 10 AM is 23.25% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at 1165.5, up by 0.52%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:33:35 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Axis Bank touched a high of 1164.8 & a low of 1155.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11167.6Support 11157.8
Resistance 21171.1Support 21151.5
Resistance 31177.4Support 31148.0
30 Apr 2024, 10:13:49 AM IST

Axis Bank Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:51:31 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.15% to 1157.7, while its competitors like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.31% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
ICICI Bank1160.01.20.11163.25898.85810006.62
State Bank Of India826.950.80.1831.0543.15738020.78
Axis Bank1157.7-1.75-0.151164.1854.1357332.25
Kotak Mahindra Bank1640.50.250.022063.01605.0325894.61
Punjab National Bank137.30.050.04138.847.9151181.24
30 Apr 2024, 09:44:09 AM IST

Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.21%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.53%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to the stock bottoming out or reversing in the near future.

30 Apr 2024, 09:33:01 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1160, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1159.45

Axis Bank share price is at 1160 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1134.43 and 1173.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1134.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1173.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:19:30 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at 1164.75. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have risen by 34.80% to reach 1164.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has gained 24.77% to reach 22643.40 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.99%
3 Months5.24%
6 Months17.19%
YTD5.17%
1 Year34.8%
30 Apr 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11173.13Support 11134.43
Resistance 21187.92Support 21110.52
Resistance 31211.83Support 31095.73
30 Apr 2024, 08:30:03 AM IST

Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 9.07% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy20212121
    Buy15151515
    Hold4333
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Apr 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13843 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 352 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04:28 AM IST

Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1130.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1164.1 & 1125.15 yesterday to end at 1130.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

