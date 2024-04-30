Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank closed today at ₹1166.15, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1159.45

Axis Bank Share Price Today : Axis Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹1131.45, reached a high of ₹1164.1, and a low of ₹1125.15 before closing at ₹1130.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹357503.96 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1151.5, and the low was ₹853.75. The BSE volume for the day was 352734 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Shareholding information
Axis Bank has a 4.61% MF holding & 53.84% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 4.51% in december to 4.61% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 54.68% in december to 53.84% in march quarter.
Axis Bank share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency
Axis Bank's return on equity (ROE) for the most recent fiscal year was 18.40%. The return on investment (ROI) value in the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 17.60% and 17.28% respectively.
Axis Bank share price Live : Financial performance
Axis Bank has shown an EPS growth of 52.17% and a revenue growth of 20.53% over the past three years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1127591.00 cr, which is marginally higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a -100.00% growth in revenue and �% in profit for the quarter.
Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 8.31% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Axis Bank's stock price rose by 0.58% to reach ₹1166.15, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed trend. ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, and Kotak Mahindra Bank are declining, whereas Punjab National Bank is witnessing an increase. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.17% and -0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1149.9
|-8.9
|-0.77
|1163.25
|898.85
|802953.98
|State Bank Of India
|825.7
|-0.45
|-0.05
|831.0
|543.15
|736905.21
|Axis Bank
|1166.15
|6.7
|0.58
|1164.1
|854.1
|359940.4
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1623.75
|-16.5
|-1.01
|2063.0
|1605.0
|322567.12
|Punjab National Bank
|141.1
|3.85
|2.81
|138.8
|47.9
|155365.43
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹1155 and a high of ₹1182.8 on the current trading day.
Axis Bank share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.19%; Futures open interest increased by 6.52%
An increase in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank closed today at ₹1166.15, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1159.45
Axis Bank share price closed the day at ₹1166.15 - a 0.58% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1180.55 , 1195.6 , 1208.3. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1152.8 , 1140.1 , 1125.05.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is 23.84% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank until 3 PM has increased by 23.84% compared to yesterday, while the price is at ₹1166.15, showing a rise of 0.58%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Axis Bank Live Updates
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1166.2, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1159.45
Axis Bank share price is at ₹1166.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1134.43 and ₹1173.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1134.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1173.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1044.77
|10 Days
|1059.93
|20 Days
|1054.85
|50 Days
|1068.69
|100 Days
|1083.88
|300 Days
|1034.83
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is 2.34% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank up to 2 PM has increased by 2.34% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1176.2, reflecting a 1.44% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Axis Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank reached a peak of 1182.8 and a valley of 1161.5 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong bullish signals. Traders should monitor potential overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1187.83
|Support 1
|1166.53
|Resistance 2
|1195.97
|Support 2
|1153.37
|Resistance 3
|1209.13
|Support 3
|1145.23
Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 7.45% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1174.5, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹1159.45
The current market price of Axis Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1173.13 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1187.92. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1187.92 then there can be further positive price movement.
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is 1.91% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank until 1 PM has increased by 1.91% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1163.95, showing a 0.39% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Axis Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank's stock reached a peak of 1168.0 and a trough of 1158.6 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1162.9 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1160.6 and 1157.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1166.83
|Support 1
|1157.43
|Resistance 2
|1172.12
|Support 2
|1153.32
|Resistance 3
|1176.23
|Support 3
|1148.03
Axis Bank share price Live : Futures trading higher by 0.18%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.88%
An increase in futures price and a decrease in open interest for Axis Bank indicates that the current bullish trend may be weakening, potentially leading to a peak or reversal in the near future.
Axis Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Axis Bank stock's price fluctuated between ₹1155 as the low and ₹1171.2 as the high on the current trading day.
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is 11.00% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank up to 12 AM today has increased by 11.00% compared to yesterday. The stock price is currently trading at ₹1165.95, showing a 0.56% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Axis Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1172.32 and 1163.17 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1163.17 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1172.32.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1167.9
|Support 1
|1162.9
|Resistance 2
|1170.6
|Support 2
|1160.6
|Resistance 3
|1172.9
|Support 3
|1157.9
Axis Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Axis Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Axis Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1044.77
|10 Days
|1059.93
|20 Days
|1054.85
|50 Days
|1068.69
|100 Days
|1083.88
|300 Days
|1034.83
Axis Bank share price NSE Live :Axis Bank trading at ₹1166.05, up 0.57% from yesterday's ₹1159.45
Axis Bank share price is at ₹1166.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1134.43 and ₹1173.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1134.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1173.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is 21.81% higher than yesterday
The trading volume of Axis Bank until 11 AM is 21.81% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1166.4, reflecting a 0.6% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial in understanding market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Axis Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1167.6 and 1157.8 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 1157.8 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1167.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1172.32
|Support 1
|1163.17
|Resistance 2
|1176.33
|Support 2
|1158.03
|Resistance 3
|1181.47
|Support 3
|1154.02
Axis Bank share price update :Axis Bank trading at ₹1170, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹1159.45
Axis Bank share price is at ₹1170 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1134.43 and ₹1173.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1134.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1173.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Axis Bank's stock price increased by 0.63% to reach ₹1166.75, outperforming its peers. State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are experiencing declines, while ICICI Bank is showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1166.5
|7.7
|0.66
|1163.25
|898.85
|814545.45
|State Bank Of India
|825.0
|-1.15
|-0.14
|831.0
|543.15
|736280.48
|Axis Bank
|1166.75
|7.3
|0.63
|1164.1
|854.1
|360125.6
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1634.7
|-5.55
|-0.34
|2063.0
|1605.0
|324742.4
|Punjab National Bank
|137.15
|-0.1
|-0.07
|138.8
|47.9
|151016.08
Axis Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 23.25% higher than yesterday
The volume of Axis Bank traded by 10 AM is 23.25% higher than the previous day, with the price trading at ₹1165.5, up by 0.52%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could suggest further price declines.
Axis Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Axis Bank touched a high of 1164.8 & a low of 1155.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1167.6
|Support 1
|1157.8
|Resistance 2
|1171.1
|Support 2
|1151.5
|Resistance 3
|1177.4
|Support 3
|1148.0
Axis Bank Live Updates
Axis Bank share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.15% to ₹1157.7, while its competitors like ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Punjab National Bank are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.24% and 0.31% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|ICICI Bank
|1160.0
|1.2
|0.1
|1163.25
|898.85
|810006.62
|State Bank Of India
|826.95
|0.8
|0.1
|831.0
|543.15
|738020.78
|Axis Bank
|1157.7
|-1.75
|-0.15
|1164.1
|854.1
|357332.25
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1640.5
|0.25
|0.02
|2063.0
|1605.0
|325894.61
|Punjab National Bank
|137.3
|0.05
|0.04
|138.8
|47.9
|151181.24
Axis Bank share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.21%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.53%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Axis Bank indicates that the current downward trend may be weakening, potentially leading to the stock bottoming out or reversing in the near future.
Axis Bank share price Today :Axis Bank trading at ₹1160, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1159.45
Axis Bank share price is at ₹1160 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1134.43 and ₹1173.13 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1134.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1173.13 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Axis Bank has increased by 0.46% and is currently trading at ₹1164.75. Over the past year, Axis Bank shares have risen by 34.80% to reach ₹1164.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has gained 24.77% to reach 22643.40 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|9.99%
|3 Months
|5.24%
|6 Months
|17.19%
|YTD
|5.17%
|1 Year
|34.8%
Axis Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1173.13
|Support 1
|1134.43
|Resistance 2
|1187.92
|Support 2
|1110.52
|Resistance 3
|1211.83
|Support 3
|1095.73
Axis Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 9.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|20
|21
|21
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank share price Today : Axis Bank volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13843 k
The trading volume yesterday was 12.22% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 15 mn & BSE volume was 352 k.
Axis Bank share price Live :Axis Bank closed at ₹1130.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1164.1 & ₹1125.15 yesterday to end at ₹1130.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!