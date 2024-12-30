Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 1076.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1077.85 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1077.1 and closed slightly lower at 1076.9. The stock reached a high of 1086.2 and a low of 1075.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of 333,249.2 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of 1339.55 and above its 52-week low of 995.95. The BSE recorded a volume of 106,628 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:02 AM IST Axis Bank manager, 3 others held for siphoning over ₹12 crore from Bengaluru-based firm

The accused gained unauthorised access of the firm's bank accounts by manipulating details.

https://www.livemint.com/news/india/axis-bank-manager-3-others-held-for-siphoning-over-rs-12-crore-from-bengaluru-based-firm-11735468567074.html

30 Dec 2024, 08:50 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11083.6Support 11073.35
Resistance 21090.05Support 21069.55
Resistance 31093.85Support 31063.1
30 Dec 2024, 08:33 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1375.0, 27.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191815
    Buy14141415
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7566 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 106 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1076.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1086.2 & 1075.7 yesterday to end at 1077.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

