Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1077.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹1076.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1086.2 and a low of ₹1075.7 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹333,249.2 crore, the stock is currently trading well below its 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and above its 52-week low of ₹995.95. The BSE recorded a volume of 106,628 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1083.6
|Support 1
|1073.35
|Resistance 2
|1090.05
|Support 2
|1069.55
|Resistance 3
|1093.85
|Support 3
|1063.1
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1375.0, 27.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 48.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 106 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1086.2 & ₹1075.7 yesterday to end at ₹1077.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend