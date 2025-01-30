Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank's shares opened at ₹985.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹984.10. The stock reached a high of ₹988.80 and a low of ₹977.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹304,444.20 crore, the bank's stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,339.55 and a low of ₹934. The BSE volume for the day was 87,467 shares traded.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹988.80 & ₹977.55 yesterday to end at ₹983.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend