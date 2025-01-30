Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:20 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2025, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 984.10 per share. The stock is currently trading at 983.30 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank's shares opened at 985.05 and closed slightly lower at 984.10. The stock reached a high of 988.80 and a low of 977.55 during the day. With a market capitalization of 304,444.20 crore, the bank's stock has a 52-week high of 1,339.55 and a low of 934. The BSE volume for the day was 87,467 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13780 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 18.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹984.10 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 988.80 & 977.55 yesterday to end at 983.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

