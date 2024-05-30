Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:52 AM IST Trade
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -1.92 %. The stock closed at 1182.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1159.7 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at 1174.95, reached a high of 1184.55, and a low of 1156.25 before closing at 1182.40. The market capitalization stood at 358226.22 crore. The 52-week high was 1196 and the 52-week low was 910.45. The BSE volume for the day was 58619 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11176.67Support 11146.77
Resistance 21196.23Support 21136.43
Resistance 31206.57Support 31116.87
30 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1263.0, 8.91% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1055.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1450.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy21212021
    Buy15151515
    Hold3343
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
30 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8229 k

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.

30 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: Axis Bank closed at ₹1182.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1184.55 & 1156.25 yesterday to end at 1182.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.