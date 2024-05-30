Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1174.95, reached a high of ₹1184.55, and a low of ₹1156.25 before closing at ₹1182.40. The market capitalization stood at ₹358226.22 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1196 and the 52-week low was ₹910.45. The BSE volume for the day was 58619 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1176.67
|Support 1
|1146.77
|Resistance 2
|1196.23
|Support 2
|1136.43
|Resistance 3
|1206.57
|Support 3
|1116.87
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1263.0, 8.91% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1055.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1450.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|21
|21
|20
|21
|Buy
|15
|15
|15
|15
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1184.55 & ₹1156.25 yesterday to end at ₹1182.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend