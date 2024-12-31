Hello User
Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 1069.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1064.35 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 1075.95 and closed at 1077.50, experiencing a high of 1096.60 and a low of 1064. The market capitalization stood at 333,481.3 crores. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of 1339.55 and a low of 995.95. The BSE volume for the day was 182,839 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 09:42 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.55%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Axis Bank Live Updates: null

31 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank trading at ₹1064.35, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1069.6

Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at 1064.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1057.3 and 1089.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1057.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1089.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Dec 2024, 09:23 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.66%, currently trading at 1062.55. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have declined by 2.93%, reaching 1062.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.77%, reaching 23560.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.18%
3 Months-6.45%
6 Months-15.21%
YTD-2.93%
1 Year-2.93%
31 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11089.85Support 11057.3
Resistance 21109.45Support 21044.35
Resistance 31122.4Support 31024.75
31 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1375.0, 28.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1209.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191815
    Buy14141415
    Hold7779
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
31 Dec 2024, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 9 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7720 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹1077.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1096.6 & 1064 yesterday to end at 1070.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

