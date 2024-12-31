Axis Bank share price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank Shares Dip Amid Market Volatility

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹1075.95 and closed at ₹1077.50, experiencing a high of ₹1096.60 and a low of ₹1064. The market capitalization stood at ₹333,481.3 crores. Over the past year, the stock has reached a 52-week high of ₹1339.55 and a low of ₹995.95. The BSE volume for the day was 182,839 shares, reflecting active trading in the stock.
Axis Bank Live Updates: Axis Bank share price is at ₹1064.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1057.3 and ₹1089.85 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1057.3 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1089.85 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Axis Bank has decreased by 0.66%, currently trading at ₹1062.55. Over the past year, Axis Bank's shares have declined by 2.93%, reaching ₹1062.55. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 8.77%, reaching 23560.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.18%
|3 Months
|-6.45%
|6 Months
|-15.21%
|YTD
|-2.93%
|1 Year
|-2.93%
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1089.85
|Support 1
|1057.3
|Resistance 2
|1109.45
|Support 2
|1044.35
|Resistance 3
|1122.4
|Support 3
|1024.75
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1375.0, 28.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1209.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|18
|15
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 25.12% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 9 mn & BSE volume was 208 k.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1096.6 & ₹1064 yesterday to end at ₹1070.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend