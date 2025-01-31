Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at ₹985 and closed slightly lower at ₹983.30, after reaching a high of ₹991.25 and a low of ₹974.75. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹304,846.70 crore. Over the past year, Axis Bank has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,339.55 and a low of ₹934. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,424,437 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|992.27
|Support 1
|975.67
|Resistance 2
|1000.13
|Support 2
|966.93
|Resistance 3
|1008.87
|Support 3
|959.07
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1300.0, 31.98% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1100.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1590.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|19
|19
|19
|18
|Buy
|14
|14
|14
|15
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.
Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹991.25 & ₹974.75 yesterday to end at ₹985. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.