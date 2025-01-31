Hello User
Axis Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Axis Bank stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2025, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 983.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 985 per share. Investors should monitor Axis Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Axis Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Axis Bank opened at 985 and closed slightly lower at 983.30, after reaching a high of 991.25 and a low of 974.75. The bank's market capitalization stood at 304,846.70 crore. Over the past year, Axis Bank has seen a 52-week high of 1,339.55 and a low of 934. The trading volume on the BSE was 5,424,437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2025, 08:46 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Axis Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1992.27Support 1975.67
Resistance 21000.13Support 2966.93
Resistance 31008.87Support 3959.07
31 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1300.0, 31.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1100.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1590.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy19191918
    Buy14141415
    Hold7777
    Sell0.000.000.000.00
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
31 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14243 k

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 11.61% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 5 mn.

31 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: Axis Bank closed at ₹983.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Axis Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 991.25 & 974.75 yesterday to end at 985. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

